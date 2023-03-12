Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 162.1% in February

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,672. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$12.42 and a 52 week high of C$20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Stories

