Mercury General Co. (MCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 29th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Mercury General Stock Performance
Shares of MCY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Mercury General
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.
