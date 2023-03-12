Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,109 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MRSN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,657,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,411. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

