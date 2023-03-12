Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.50

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $94.29 million and $162,978.98 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.63755122 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,902.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

