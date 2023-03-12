MetisDAO Price Reaches $26.96 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $120.00 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.96 or 0.00125837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.5630928 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,258,238.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

