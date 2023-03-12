MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.04 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

