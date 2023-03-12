Midas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,541.28 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $6,541.28 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.37639322 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,873.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

