MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,809 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

