MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

