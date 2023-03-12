MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

