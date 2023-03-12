MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

GS stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

