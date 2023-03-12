MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

