MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 881 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.