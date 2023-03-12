Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.99. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

