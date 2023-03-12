Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.99. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Featured Stories
