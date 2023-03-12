Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,069,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 7,270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,743.6 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
MMTOF stock remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.52.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.