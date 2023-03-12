MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $255,528.30 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

