Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 19,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

