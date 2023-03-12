Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $67.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. Moncler has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $67.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

