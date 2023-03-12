Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of MONRY remained flat at $67.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. Moncler has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $67.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.
Moncler Company Profile
