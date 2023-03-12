Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $478.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.71. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

