Moonriver Price Hits $7.71 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00036402 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $51.25 million and $2.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,706,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,647,884 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

