Morgan Stanley Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

