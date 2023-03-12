Morguard Co. (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Morguard Trading Down 0.6 %
MRC stock opened at C$109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$138.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$115.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.59.
Morguard Company Profile
