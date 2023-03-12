Morguard Co. (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Morguard Trading Down 0.6 %

MRC stock opened at C$109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$138.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$115.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.59.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.