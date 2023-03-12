Morguard Co. (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Morguard Trading Down 0.6 %

MRC stock opened at C$109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$138.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$115.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.59.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

See Also

Dividend History for Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.