Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Morphic Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,892 shares of company stock worth $2,953,892 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

