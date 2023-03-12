Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on April 14th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,558. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

