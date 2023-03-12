MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.55. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,201. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

