Multichain (MULTI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.33 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00040180 BTC on major exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $160.33 million and $3.20 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

