Nano (XNO) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $103.07 million and $948,526.75 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,484.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00338927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00695579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00553749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

