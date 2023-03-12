Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,424,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.