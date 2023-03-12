National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
National Australia Bank Trading Down 2.2 %
NABZY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,371. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.