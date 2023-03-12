National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

NABZY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,371. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

