National Bankshares Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.91.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

