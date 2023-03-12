National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 20.5 %

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.98. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

