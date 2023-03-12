National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
