Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1,652.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00186615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,684,286 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

