Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

JSM opened at $18.84 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

