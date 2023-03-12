NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

