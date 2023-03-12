NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

