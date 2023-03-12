NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VHT opened at $228.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

