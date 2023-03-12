NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.