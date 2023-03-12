Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE NBLY opened at C$22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.21. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$33.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neighbourly Pharmacy

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at C$114.85. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

