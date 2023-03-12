Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the February 13th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.32 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

See Also

