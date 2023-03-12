Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the February 13th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.32 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

