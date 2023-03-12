Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,518 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $8,199,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of LITE opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $100.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

