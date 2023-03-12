Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 738 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $57.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

