Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $68,951,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 3.2 %

O stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

