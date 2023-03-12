Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.26 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

