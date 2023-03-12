Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 45.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 30.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 38,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

