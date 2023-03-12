Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 835 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

