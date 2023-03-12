Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $87,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

