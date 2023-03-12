Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 218,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.