Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,476 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ONEOK worth $141,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after acquiring an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

