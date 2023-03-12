Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $132,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

