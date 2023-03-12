Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 806,387 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806,387 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MetLife worth $125,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

